Quantcast

FRP Development Corp. acquires 55-acre site in Aberdeen

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2021

FRP Development Corp. (FRP), a Baltimore-based development and investment company, has acquired a 55-acre site in the Aberdeen section of Harford County. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acreage fronts 1001 Old Philadelphia Road and is adjacent to FRP’s Cranberry Run Business Park, a five-building industrial park containing approximately 270,000 square feet of warehouse and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo