Quantcast

Law Digest — U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit — Jan. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2021

U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit Immigration Law; Doctrine of consular non-reviewability: Where government denied alien’s application for a visa following a lengthy review in which it found that alien had misrepresented her age, among other things, in her application, district court properly dismissed alien’s appeal under the doctrine of consular non-reviewability because the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo