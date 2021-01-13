Quantcast

Maryland police officer suspended over social media posts

By: Associated Press January 13, 2021

UPPER MARLBORO — A Maryland police officer was suspended on Tuesday over two social media posts, including one showing him wearing what was described as a political T-shirt as he displayed his badge and service weapon. The Prince George’s County Police Department said in a news release that its internal affairs division opened an investigation which ...

