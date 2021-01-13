Quantcast

Morgan State to launch new Center for Urban Health Equity

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2021

Morgan State University, Maryland’s preeminent public urban research university, Wednesday announced plans to launch the university’s first Center for Urban Health Equity. Housed within the university’s School of Community Health and Policy (SCHP), the new center will engage in research to address health inequities in Maryland. The initial launch of the Center for Urban Health Equity at Morgan ...

