Quantcast

Session’s first day: No crowds, no traffic in a ‘ghost town’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 13, 2021

On any other opening day of the Maryland General Assembly, Gov. Larry Hogan would likely have been acting as a host greeting returning lawmakers — whom he once compared to college students on spring break — to the State House. This year, there were no handshakes in Lawyers Mall. There were no fist bumps from the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo