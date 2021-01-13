Quantcast

Sheehy Auto Stores donates to 7 Md. charities in Annual Giving Program

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2021

Sheehy Auto Stores Wednesday announced seven nonprofits in Baltimore and Hagerstown will share in $115,000 in donations through the company’s Annual Giving Program. The program will help 22 charities throughout the communities they serve in Baltimore, Hagerstown, Washington and Richmond, Virginia whereby each dealership partners with local nonprofit organizations. Nonprofit organizations in Baltimore that received $36,000 included Arundel House of Hope ($2,500), Chesapeake Gateway Chamber ...

