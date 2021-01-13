Quantcast

Strategic Factory acquires Baltimore’s A|A Signs

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2021

Strategic Factory, an Owings Mills-based, single-point provider for print, signage, branded products and marketing, Wednesday announced it acquired Baltimore sign manufacturer A|A Signs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A|A is known for its signage for commercial real estate developers and other businesses throughout the region. It will operate under the name "A|A Signs, powered by ...

