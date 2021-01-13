Quantcast

The Reliable Group acquires Hyatt Commercial

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2021

The Reliable Group, a full service commercial real estate firm recently formed under The Reliable Companies, has acquired and restructured Hyatt Commercial, a subsidiary of Severn Bank. Terms of the deal were not disclosed Wednesday. Hyatt Commercial, founded by Louis Hyatt in 1961, is a commercial real estate firm based in Anne Arundel County specializing in leasing, ...

