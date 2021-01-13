Quantcast

Trump impeached after Capitol riot; historic second charge

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Jonathan Lemire and Alan Fram January 13, 2021

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office. With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House ...

