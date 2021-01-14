Emily Cavey | Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group welcomes Emily Cavey as its new marketing communications specialist for employee engagement & community outreach.

In her role, she will plan, execute, and oversee employee and community events, volunteering, and the corporate annual giving budget of more than $250,000. She will also serve as the company’s community liaison, working with nearly 100 local nonprofits and organizations across nine states and Washington.

Cavey brings more than 11 years of communications experience to the role. Previously, she worked at Baltimore television station WJZ-TV, most recently as the executive producer of the 11 p.m. news. She holds a Bachelor of Science in mass communication from Towson University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.