Quantcast

Growing here, growing fast: 8 Md. companies make top inner city list

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter January 14, 2021

What do a Federal Hill-based contractor, a popular Asian restaurant, and a management consultancy with clients on five continents all have in common? All three are among the 100 fastest-growing companies in America’s inner cities, according to Fortune Magazine’s Inner City 100 list. The list, which measures growth based on revenue and job increases over a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo