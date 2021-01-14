Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Top 2 Md. House Republicans say this will be their last year as leaders

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 14, 2021

The top two Republicans in the Maryland House of Delegates say this session will be their last leading the caucus. Dels. Nic Kipke and Kathy Szeliga, House Minority leader and whip respectively, told Republicans in a call on the eve of the 2021 General Assembly session that they will not seek another year in the positions ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo