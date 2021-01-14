Quantcast

Toyota to pay $180M for failing to report emissions defects

By: Associated Press Tom Krisher January 14, 2021

DETROIT — Toyota will pay $180 million to settle U.S. government allegations that it failed to report and fix pollution control defects in its vehicles for a decade. The company also agreed in court to investigate future emissions-related defects quickly and report them to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a timely manner. "Toyota's actions undermined the ...

