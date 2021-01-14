Quantcast

US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.79%

By: Associated Press January 14, 2021

WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week in an indication that the long period of record-low rates could soon be over. Home loan rates touched new record lows last week, as the year opened against the continuing backdrop of damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. and global economies — which suppressed rates ...

