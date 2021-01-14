Quantcast

High Court rules for city of Chicago in vehicle impound case

By: Associated Press January 14, 2021

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says that when a person's car has been impounded and they file for bankruptcy, the car does not have to be immediately returned. In an opinion announced Thursday, Justice Samuel Alito wrote for a unanimous eight-justice court that “mere retention" of a debtor's property by a creditor does not violate the law. The case ...

