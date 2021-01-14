Quantcast

Judge boots Trump attorney from Carter Page defamation suit

By: Associated Press Randall Chase January 14, 2021

A conservative attorney who helped lead legal efforts to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in favor of President Donald Trump has been denied permission to represent former Trump campaign operative Carter Page in a defamation lawsuit in Delaware.

