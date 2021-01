Gov. Larry Hogan, announced that Maryland would be expanding the distribution of coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks.

Starting Monday, Jan. 18, Maryland will move into phase 1B of its vaccination. That group includes assisted living and other congregate settings, all Marylanders over age 75 and teachers and support staff and childcare providers. Hogan also announced that begin phase 1C on Monday, Jan. 25. That includes all Marylanders over the age 65 and other essential workers.