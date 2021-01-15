Quantcast

ANTHONY L. BOWERS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Closing argument by state -- Burden shifting Anthony Bowers, appellant, was charged in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City in connection with a shooting outside a bar on December 11, 2016, which injured five people. The jury convicted appellant of one count of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, five counts ...

