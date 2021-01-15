Quantcast

Damages cap on injured, killed pets would rise to $25K under Md. bill

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 15, 2021

Owners of pets injured or killed by an individual’s tortious act could be awarded up to $25,000 in compensatory damages – rather than the current limit of $10,000 – under legislation the House Judiciary Committee considered Friday. Maryland law compensates only the owners’ reasonable veterinary expenses and the fair market value of the pet if it ...

