Quantcast

DEANDRE MARQUISE ROBINSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of assault and robbery On February 6, 2019, Deandre Marquise Robinson, appellant, was convicted of robbery and second degree assault after a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Saint Mary’s County. On May 16, 2019, the court sentenced appellant to six years of incarceration for the robbery conviction ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo