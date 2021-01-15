Quantcast

Federal report says pandemic hit seafood industry hard

By: Associated Press January 15, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has taken away about a third of the commercial fishing industry's revenue, according to a federal report released on Friday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said revenues from catch brought to the docks by commercial fishermen fell 29% over the course of the first seven months of the year. Revenues declined every ...

