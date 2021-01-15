Quantcast

Financing retirement in the COVID era

By: Special to The Daily Record Gina Gallucci-White January 15, 2021

Many residents want to retire from their jobs as soon as they are financially able to do so. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused some older adults to reevaluate their finances and retire even earlier. “A lot of clients have done plans where they were supposed to retire in two, three, five years out,” said Joseph ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo