Brokers accuse insurance firm of ‘redlining’ in Baltimore

By: Associated Press January 15, 2021

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three insurance brokers in Maryland have filed complaints that accuse Erie Insurance of “redlining” in predominantly Black neighborhoods in Baltimore. The Baltimore Sun reports that the brokerage firms filed separate complaints of discrimination this week with the Maryland Insurance Administration. The firms included Baltimore Insurance Network LLC of Bowie, Ross Insurance Agency of Windsor ...

