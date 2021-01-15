Quantcast

Miller, Maryland’s longest serving Senate president, dies

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 15, 2021

Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., Maryland's longest serving Senate president, died Friday afternoon after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 78.

