Ocean City’s Beach Plaza Hotel closes its doors permanently

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021

The Beach Plaza Hotel, a staple on the Ocean City Boardwalk since 1967, Friday announced it was closing its doors for good. The hotel, at 1301 Atlantic Ave., was closing permanently following the execution of the estate of founder Brice and Shirley Phillips' estate. The Phillips family, owners of Phillips Crab House at 2004 North Philadelphia ...

