Paul Cline and Ryan Lacy | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc., hired Paul Cline as superintendent of construction in the Virginia and central Maryland Region and promoted Ryan Lacy to commercial administrative assistant.

Cline brings a wealth of experience in multiple facets of the commercial construction industry and a well-earned reputation of success in the mid-Atlantic region.

He support the company’s in-house Construction division with tenant improvement and ground-up construction management tasks involving new flex/R&D, commercial office, retail and warehouse buildings. His responsibilities will encompass directing the efforts of third-party contractor groups and design vendors, interacting with project managers and maintaining schedules and budgets

Lacy joined CRC in 2017 and was formerly a leasing specialist at Padonia Village Apartments. In his new role, Lacy will handle a variety of responsibilities in support of CRC’s Commercial Operations and Leasing teams. He will assist with property management activities for CRC’s portfolio of retail centers and multifamily communities, provide help with leasing assignments and direct the efforts of vendors to assure the long-term value of each asset.

