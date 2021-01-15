Samantha Borowy, Rob Brulinski and Katy Struse | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications has hired Samantha Borowy, Rob Brulinski and Katy Struse to support its continued growth. Borowy has been hired as a director, digital design, Brulinski as a senior multimedia designer and Struse as a senior technology project manager.

As a director, digital design, Borowy plays a lead creative and UX/UI design role in shaping effective user experiences for clients across all digital platforms, including the Social Security Administration, Shriners Hospitals for Children and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Prior to joining Crosby, Borowy was a design lead/senior manager of UX Design at T. Rowe Price. Earlier in her career, she was an interactive art director at both Social@Ogilvy and Havas Discovery. In addition, Borowy recently served as an adjunct professor for Towson University’s mass media graphics program.

In his role as a senior multimedia designer, Brulinski designs social media content and motion graphics for Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe. Brulinski comes to Crosby with 14 years of experience, including as a motion graphic designer at GKV Advertising and as an art director at Wild Horses Studio.

Struse joins Crosby as a technology project manager, managing all phases of web development using agile processes. She has strong experience working with UX specialists, designers, and content and technical teams to create large-scale digital destinations. She holds the Project Management Professional certification and is a Section 508 Certified Trusted Tester. Struse previously worked as a Senior Project Manager at U.Group, a digital development firm, and with REQ.

