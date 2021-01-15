Quantcast

SAMANTHA FOUNTAIN v. STATE HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021

Administrative law -- Judicial review -- Need to file required transcript In an action for judicial review of an agency decision, the petitioner failed, for more than a year, to file the required transcript of the agency proceedings and the required memorandum. When a fourth postponement of the merits hearing was imminent, the circuit court summarily ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo