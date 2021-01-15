Quantcast

SEAN SPARKS v. CARRIE M. WARD, ET AL

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2021

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Waiver of contentions Sean Sparks appeals from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Carroll County that denied his exceptions to the foreclosure sale of his former residence. Appellees, who are the substitute trustees appointed by the loan servicer, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, have filed a motion to strike parts ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo