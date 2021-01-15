Quantcast

State set to settle with Jordan McNair’s family for $3.5M

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 15, 2021

The family of a University of Maryland football player who died of heatstroke during a 2018 drill will receive $3.5 million under a settlement before the Board of Public Works later this month. The settlement between the University of Maryland, College Park, and the family of Jordan McNair is believed to be one of the largest ...

