Biden taps former FDA chief Kessler to lead vaccine science

By: Associated Press Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Matthew Perrone January 15, 2021

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden has picked a former Food and Drug commissioner to lead vaccine science in his drive to put 100 million shots into the arms of Americans in his administration's first 100 days and stem the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. David Kessler, who will have the title of chief science officer of COVID response, ...

