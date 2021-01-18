Ryan Lacy | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Ryan Lacy to commercial administrative assistant.

Lacy joined CRC in 2017 and was formerly a leasing specialist at Padonia Village Apartments. In his new role, Lacy will handle a variety of responsibilities in support of CRC’s Commercial Operations and Leasing teams. He will assist with property management activities for CRC’s portfolio of retail centers and multifamily communities, provide help with leasing assignments and direct the efforts of vendors to assure the long-term value of each asset.

