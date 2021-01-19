Quantcast

Baltimore, Big Oil wage Supreme Court battle over climate change lawsuit

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 19, 2021

An attorney for about two dozen fossil fuel companies urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to have Baltimore’s climate change lawsuit against Big Oil litigated in federal rather than state court. Kannon K. Shanmugam pressed the justices to rule that a U.S. appeals court applied too narrow a standard for federal court jurisdiction over a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo