Carrie Stickel | BLSYW

Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (BLSYW), an all-girls college-preparatory public charter school serving young women residing in Baltimore, announced today the hiring of Carrie Stickel as director of development. Stickel brings 18 years of experience as a fundraising professional at several Baltimore educational institutions to her new role.

Since joining the staff in August 2020 as director of development, Stickel has focused on building a strategic fundraising program that inspires broad engagement and sustained philanthropic investment to support the school. Stickel is responsible for engaging with all stakeholders, including BLSYW students, families, alumnae, faculty, the board of directors, donors and the Baltimore community to increase and sustain financial support.

