Quantcast

For many reasons more seniors putting off full-time retirement

By: Special to The Daily Record Pete Pichaske January 19, 2021

Karen Brelsford, who owns a small tax and consulting business in Columbia, knows all about the growing trend of people working long past what has long been considered the “usual’” retirement age. Not only are more and more of her clients doing it, so is she. “I am well past normal retirement age with no plans to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo