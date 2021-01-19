Kate Bradley | GWWO Architects

Kate Bradley has joined GWWO Architects as marketing coordinator.

A recent graduate of the University of Florida, Bradley te earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a focus in marketing and a minor in environmental science. She will collaborate closely with the marketing team to develop strategic and thoughtful RFP responses, presentations, and firm communications that contribute to GWWO’s success and strong market positioning

