Renee Bowen, Elena Patarinski, Chris Smith and Ellen Stewart | Franklin and Prokopik

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2021

franklin

First row, Renee Bowen and Elena Patarinski; Second row, Chris Smith and Ellen Stewart.

Franklin and Prokopik promoted four attorneys — Renee Bowen, Elena Patarinski, Chris Smith and Ellen Stewart — to counsel.

Bowen, Smith and Stewart work in the firm’s Baltimore office. Patarinski works in its Richmond office.

All four team members have demonstrated skill and professionalism within the legal community and at F&P. Our attorneys have received recognition from peers and distinguished legal organizations.

