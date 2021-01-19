Tony Troese | Franklin and Prokopik

Tony Troese was promoted to principal in the Baltimore office of Franklin and Prokopik.

In addition to his primary practice representing employers and insurers in complex workers’ compensation litigation, Troese advises businesses on secondary strategies to mitigate liability exposure, employment, and labor law compliance and provides assistance in drafting handbooks and workplace policies.

He has a sterling trial record in front of judges and juries alike and attributes his success to an aggressive approach to litigation defense. He has successfully represented clients of all sizes throughout the litigation process from administrative agencies to the Court of Appeals.

Troese prides himself on his communication skills, availability, reliability, and competence. He speaks publicly with frequency, including at F&P seminars, business seminars, legal events, and writes blog articles and insights for the firm’s website.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.