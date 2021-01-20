Baltimore city lifts ban on restaurant dining

The ban on indoor and outdoor dining in Baltimore that has been in place since December will be lifted Friday morning, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday. Dining establishments, as well as bars and breweries that do not serve food, will still be restricted to 25% capacity indoors and 50% outdoors.

Patrons will only be allowed to stay at restaurants for a maximum of one hour and must sign in when entering and existing restaurants. The mayor also prohibited outdoor dining setups from using entirely closed tents.

These changes, which will be in place for at least four weeks, were influenced by a decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and positivity rate over the past week, Scott said, adding that the spike in cases caused by the holidays seems to have passed.

In addition to reopening on-site dining, Scott also announced that gym classes will be allowed to resume with a maximum of 10 attendees, all of whom must be masked; indoor recreation, except adult entertainment venues, hookah and cigar lounges, may reopen at 25% capacity. Indoor gatherings will remain at a maximum of 10 people, and outdoor gatherings will remain at 25.