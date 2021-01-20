Quantcast

BCCC to host new COVID-19 vaccination site for Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2021

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa Wednesday announced plans for a new, centrally-located vaccination site and provided an update on plans for a coherent, collaborative and equitable approach to scaling up vaccination in Baltimore. Scott announced that Baltimore will open a new, more transit-friendly vaccination site at Baltimore City Community College (BCCC) ...

