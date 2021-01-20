Quantcast

Chesapeake Contracting Group to revitalize PG County’s Livingston Square

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2021

Baltimore-based Chesapeake Contracting Group (CCG) was awarded a project to revitalize Livingston Square in Fort Washington at 9580 Livingston Road. The revitalization project includes demolition of the 70,000 square feet of the existing shopping center, demolition of the existing fast-food buildings, site demolition, new grading for utilities and storm water management systems and delivery of new ...

