Discovery Behavioral health opens new treatment facilities in Crownsville

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2021

Discovery Behavioral Health Inc., a nationwide provider of behavioral health services based in Orange County, California, Wednesday announced the opening of a new facility in Crownsville devoted exclusively to the treatment of mental health. Discovery's new facility will feature two residences for evidence-based treatment. The residences are part of the Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program, serving adults ...

