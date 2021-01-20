Elizabeth A. Pfenson | Council Baradel

Elizabeth A. Pfenson was elected partner at Council Baradel.

Pfenson focuses her practice on family law and related appellate matters. She understands that every situation is different as she helps clients achieve their best outcome from the beginning to end of their case. Her clients appreciate her attention to detail and thorough approach, as she assists clients with their sensitive and complex financial and family situations.

Knowledgeable, yet down to earth, Elizabeth understands that, when clients work with her, they are often experiencing some of the most difficult moments in their lives. She seeks to lend her strength, knowledge, and professionalism to her clients as they navigate the intersection between their personal lives and the legal system.

