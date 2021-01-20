Quantcast

Fearless awards $60K in Community Partners grants

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2021

Digital services firm Fearless is donating $60,000 in grant awards to its 2021 Community Partners, the company announced Tuesday. Since 2018, the Fearless Community Partner program has worked with organizations supporting young people, with preference given to organizations serving historically underserved and/or under-represented groups, specifically racial minority groups. Fearless community partners receive financial support and Fearless team ...

