Md. School for the Blind to dedicate Md. Society for Sight Low Vision Clinic

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2021

The Maryland School for the Blind (MSB) received a $400,000 gift from the Maryland Society for Sight Inc., which will be used to help fund the school’s statewide outreach programs and services and to expand and enhance the low vision clinic on the school's campus. The newly named Maryland Society for Sight Low Vision Clinic at MSB will ...

