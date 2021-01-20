Quantcast

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Mary Hastler, Harford County Public Library

By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown January 20, 2021

Sloane Brown speaks with Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, about the changes she has seen in her career, keeping people engaged with libraries during the pandemic, working through loss, what she’s reading, and other topics.

This item is part of The Daily Record’s video series, Off the Record with Sloane Brown.

 

 

