Potomac Edison completes automatic restoration projects for Md. customers

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2021

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed two new distribution automation projects that will reduce service interruptions for nearly 6,500 customers in its Maryland service area. The company serves about 270,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties. The distribution automation projects will automatically switch customers to an adjacent ...

