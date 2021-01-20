Quantcast

Tuerk House receives grant funding from Baltimore nonprofit relief fund

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2021

Tuerk House, a nonprofit drug and alcohol treatment system serving the most disadvantaged members of the Greater Baltimore community, is expressing gratitude to Mayor M. Brandon Scott and the Baltimore Civic Fund for grant funding received from the Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund. Tuerk House was one of 124 nonprofit organizations serving Baltimore residents awarded access ...

