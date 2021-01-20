Quantcast

Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’

By: Associated Press Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller and Alexandra Jaffe January 20, 2021

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that “democracy has prevailed." He swore the oath of office to take the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

