Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: More funding needed for civil legal aid

By: Editorial Advisory Board January 21, 2021

The 2021 session of the Maryland General Assembly will be filled with competing priorities as the state grapples with the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One problem the legislature must tackle is the imminent funding cliff for civil legal aid in the state. Maryland Legal Services Corporation, the state’s largest funder of civil legal services, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo